Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café stays open to feed those in n

Health experts say social distancing is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. But for some, helping others means taking precautions while continuing to work in a social setting.

Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe Founder Mark Meier says they plan to take extra measures to ensure the safety of their visitors and staff.

Guests are required to come in two at a time and wash their hands for 20 seconds before the next pair can enter.

Diners must leave after thirty minutes. Volunteers are also taking precautions, like washing their hands frequently, wearing gloves and sanitizing tables and condiments.

"We want everybody to be safe, but I know a lot of grocery stores are starting to run out of things and people are hungry. So, we're just here for the community to come and get a hot meal and feed everybody who needs a meal," said Meier.

Meier says, worst case scenario, they'll continue cooking and give people to-go boxes of food.

Meier says the Cafe is in need of volunteers. You can sign up to help at soupcafe.org