Hospitals across the country are limiting and completely restricting visitors to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

A Beach woman wanted to show support for her childhood best friend using the power of social media.

Brenda Frieze was having as average a Wednesday as possible, considering the circumstances, until she called her childhood friend.

"I just had a feeling I should check in on her," said Brenda Frieze.

Frieze has known Sherry Irish since 2nd grade and called to see how her family WAS doing during the pandemic. Sherry's father, Harold Gunn was at a hospital in Billings, Montana doing chemo treatments alone because of visitor restrictions.

Frieze wanted to surprise her friend by sending a little extra love so she teamed up with the Community Ambulance Service in Beach.

"I was like we should do something with hearts, you know, 'Hearts For Harold', and Jenn was like: 'Oh, we'll put a video together'," said Frieze.

So Frieze put out a call to the community over Facebook to take a picture with a heart. She says she's getting pictures from Minnesota to Nashville to Japan.

"In these times where it's so uncertain, to have people reach out like this...it's amazing," said Sherry Irish.

Sherry says Harold was overjoyed to see support from so many places. Doctors released Harold from the hospital Friday evening. Brenda says they're working on a new video collage.

Harold still needs to return to the hospital soon for another round of chemo treatment. Brenda Frieze says if you want to send a heart for Harold text 701-260-2705.