Hearing postponed in Minot murder case

One of the suspects in custody in a Minot murder investigation won't be arraigned until at least May.

The courts have canceled this week's preliminary hearing and arraignment for 24-year-old Michael Dennis II.

Dennis faces an accomplice to murder charge in the January death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens.

An exact hearing date has not been set yet, but the Ward County Clerk of Court's office said it would likely be in May.

Another suspect in the case, 27-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., is still at large.

Investigators say 30-year-old Sheridan Simms was arrested in Las Vegas last month on charges of hindering law enforcement and child neglect.

Prosecutors say Simms may have helped Cooper flee the area.

Another man charged in the case, 22-year-old Marcus Jermaine Lee, has already struck a deal on a lesser charge and is awaiting sentencing.