Hearing health organization receives CDC grant

A local organization dedicated to hearing health just received the funds to continue its mission.

The North Dakota Early Hearing Detection and Intervention program was was recently awarded a $160,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The program works to ensure hearing health for infants, and provides on-site training, technical assistance, public awareness, and statewide data analysis and reporting.

Program Director Jerusha Olthoff said the funding will help the program continue the mission it's had for two decades.

“ND EHDI has actually existed in North Dakota for about 20 years. And every, it varies a little bit 3-4 years we have to reapply for the funding. So this is a new round of funding that is expected to go through 2024,” said Olthoff.

The program is a part of the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities at Minot State University.

