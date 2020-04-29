Health emergency in Turtle Mountains extended through May

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe has extended its health state of emergency through the end of May.

The order, which was set to run through May 1, now runs through May 31, according to memo released Wednesday.

The health emergency puts limits on deliveries and unnecessary travel, and allows for teleconferencing for certain tribal operations.

The tribe is putting in place its own orders, and revisiting them every 14 days.

The tribe is also holding drive-through testing at the Turtle Mountain Middle School in Belcourt Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Priority will be given to essential tribal employees, healthcare workers, other first responders, and older generations who are vulnerable to the virus.

