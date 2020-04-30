Health care workers urge people to remain cautious as businesses reopen

Health care providers say now that businesses are reopening, it might be appealing to relax your precautions against COVID-19.

However, they say it's especially important for the elderly and immunocompromised people that you continue.

Those groups are more susceptible to the virus because their immune systems are compromised and are more likely to develop serious infections after contracting COVID-19.

Doctors say most coronavirus cases in North Dakota are younger individuals, but the mortality rate is highest among people over 60.

They say this is because they typically have obesity, hypertension and diabetes, which are three known risk factors.

"It's very important to maintain your guard and be cautious out there because the virus is still out there. The pandemic is not over," says Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Mateo says you can help protect the elderly, immunocompromised and yourself while out by continuing to social distance, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and adhering to the health requirements in place at businesses.

He says immunocompromised and elderly people should avoid crowds and indoor group settings, get groceries delivered, use video conferencing and telemedicine technology and try to have people run errands for you.

