Hazen man holds family at gun point, leads police on chase

A Hazen man was arrested Saturday and accused of holding his family hostage and threatening to kill them.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says 79-year-old James Hugginbotham threatened to kill more than 10 of his family members while holding them at gun point.

Deputies say Hugginbotham led them on a high speed chase though Hazen where Hugginbotham hit two police vehicles and a third parked vehicle.

Hugginbotham was charged with seven counts of terrorizing, six counts of felonious restraint, three counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer, criminal mischief, and violation of an order probing contact.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and to have no contact with the victims.