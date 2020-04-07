Harvey High School principal creates lipsync video for students at home

One North Dakota principal is going viral for a video posted online for his students.

Harvey High School Principal Justin Stanley created his own lipsync to a popular boy band song.

In the video he dances around the high school, hugs lockers, and of course disinfects the halls.

He hopes the video sends his students a message of hope, laughter, and caring.

Principal Stanley continues to show up to school every day, however, it’s been a little quiet.

"It’s been a little lonely without the students and I definitely miss seeing their faces," said Stanley.

In a video posted to YouTube Sunday, Justin Stanley is seen dancing through the hallways and singing to his students at home.

"The main thing that was going through my head was, how can I put a smile on my kids’ faces and I wanted to make our staff laugh," said Stanley.

His moves were viewed more than 5,000 times. But, the message to his students was much simpler than his dance moves.

"Ultimately it was all about the students and putting a smile on their faces, just letting them know that I miss them. I put a little message at the end saying I hope they’re all doing well and staying safe," said Stanley.

Dancing through the hallways, but this time at a safe social distance.

Principal Stanley says he is using social media to spread his message and encourage other school administrators to step up to the challenge and create a video of their own.

The full video can be seen here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahuvfJNsoXE.

