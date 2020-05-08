Harvard study says ND doing enough testing to control pandemic spread

According to an NPR report of a Harvard's Global Health Institute study, North Dakota is among just nine states, including Montana, whose leaders have done enough to contain the spread of the virus.

That's because testing here exceeds what the study concludes would be enough to track and slow the spread of the virus.

At 1,871 tests per day, the state is doubling the tests the study recommends. Researchers say the state needs to perform 913 tests per day by May 15.

North Dakota’s four deaths per 100,000 residents ranks among the lowest in the country.

To read the full study, go to https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/05/07/851610771/u-s-coronavirus-testing-still-falls-short-hows-your-state-doing

