Minot’s Lynn Aas, credited for a series of heroics during World War II, celebrated his 99th birthday Thursday.

The milestone was recognized at The View in Minot where Aas currently lives.

Aas received numerous honors, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, after surviving a rough landing in a glider and a shrapnel attack during the war.

He got the chance to raise the flag at a Minnesota Twins game last year.