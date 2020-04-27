Hair salons reopen in Montana

Monday, hairdressers across Montana are able to open up shop again, and along with that came a flood of people needing over-due haircuts.

Employees at Trendz in Sidney, Montana, say they’re happy to be back at work, but it’s a little stressful. Taking 15 minutes in between every appointment to clean, wearing face masks, and keeping the doors and waiting-room locked are some precautions they’re taking. Employees are not double-booking, so they say they will be very busy for the next few months.

“I had a list of 40 to 50 people I had to contact to reschedule. Then we weren’t really in the salon at all, so I’m sure we had a ton of voicemails from people trying to call. I also had other people not on my list texting and calling me to book appointments,” said Trendz Cosemtologist Brooke Papka.

Owner of Planet Hair in Sidney, Tina Turner, says her clients who needed their hair-colored were very appreciative, but her fear surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic is making going back to work difficult.

Turner stated, “It’s one of those things where you worry about if it’s safe. I just found out today two of my clients from North Dakota have it. They just found out. One’s in the hospital in Bismarck and the other one’s got to go home. So, to me it’s scary, but it’s scary to not have money coming in.”

Turner said they re-arranged the whole salon so people could keep their distance.

They’re waiting for phase three of Governor Steve Bullock’s plans to reopen Montana, because that’s when they might be able to book more than one client at a time.

