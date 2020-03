A Mandan man was arrested Saturday and charged with terrorizing after making threats with a gun.

Mandan police say 40-year-old Bernhard Dyrland made threats regarding other people to a woman while he was holding a handgun.

Officers say while detaining Dyrland they found a Smith and Wesson in his waist band.

Dyrland is being held on a $5,000 bond, has to give up all guns and to have no contact with the victim.