Gun and ammo sales are up

While business may be slow for some following the North Dakota Smart Restart, sales at Mandan Sporting Goods are up.

Mandan Sporting Goods owner Brandon Charvat said he's seen about a 15%-20% increase in sales since establishments opened back up.

Charvat said normally around this time business is slow, but he thinks since people are starting to get out more they're shopping more, and some may even be stockpiling.

"If I had to guess it's probably with people wanting to stock up a little bit because they don't know what's going to happen by summer into fall. If the stuff's going to be available or not," said Charvat.

Charvat said his customers are buying a variety of things, ranging from rifles to handguns, but primarily people are buying ammo.

Charvat said he's taking extra precautions to keep things sanitized, like wiping down surfaces with bleach, to keep his staff and customers safe.

