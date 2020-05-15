Guidance for large venue reopens released

Governor Doug Burgum gave his guidance on how large or venues should reopen after modifying the Executive Order that closed them.

The guidance follows a new 5-Level Risk Assessment Test. For now, North Dakota sits in the moderate zone, which calls for these larger venues to open similarly to smaller businesses.

These modifications include capping larger venues at 50% of their normal capacity, but also capping them at no more than 250 people in a room.

The guidelines also call for the standard social distancing and hygiene policies most other industries are called to follow. A wider implementation from before.

"We are in a position as a state right now to take on a little more risk relative to the virus because by taking on risk we know that we have proven that we have the capacity to deploy both testing and contract tracing to help us arrest the spread if we do have an outbreak somewhere in the state,” Burgum said.

The governor called these recommendations but not law. And some are being recommended to change how the business is done. Including modifying certain entrances to avoid crowding at doors and other close contacts, as well as installing contactless payment methods at concession stands, and sanitizing carnival rides between each user. Governor calls it managing risk in a smart way.

Burgum: "Market forces again I think will help guide whether you are a very small bar or restaurant or the largest venues in the state we'll help guide them to make sure that their customers or potential customers and visitors or concert goers or people that might be going to an outdoor baseball game that they are also feeling safe and comfortable,” Burgum said.

These recommendations do not carry the same legal weight that these smaller businesses have to follow as part of their reopening. That is because larger venues were under a different order they different set of guidelines. However, the governor said that industry leaders helped shape this guidance.

The full list of guidance can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/nd-smart-restart/nd-smart-restart-protocols/large-gatherings