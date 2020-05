A group of North Dakota National Guards returned home after spending 10 months training troops in Iraq.

The group is part of the 957th Engineer Company and after nearly a year, are ready to see their loved ones.

“It's been a very long 10 months, and so I think we're all very eager to see them. I don't know how I'm going to react when I see them, I just know I'm very excited,” said McKenzie Blumhagen, soldier’s wife.

Blumhagen married her husband two weeks before his deployment.