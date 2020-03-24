Group provides art projects for students at home

The group that put on Bismarck's first Capital City Christmas Celebration, which raised money for local arts through a series of winter events, is now using some of the funds to bring art to elementary students learning from home amid COVID-19 school closures.

The team says they saw an immediate need to support artistic expression in the community.

"We were having a meeting and one of our committee members kind of combined some thoughts with other members of the committee. We just thought, let's do something while we're in this period of being at home," said Amanda Yellow, Capital City Christmas committee member.

They spent about a thousand dollars compiling age-appropriate art projects for Kindergarten through 5th grade students in Bismarck Public Schools. They're hoping to assemble about 1,200 bags.

"I think each student learns differently. By bringing art into it, they don't actually think that they're learning. They think they're playing," said Chantal Woolard, another committee member.

The bags will be available along with previously scheduled lunch pick-ups on Wednesday at the following BPS schools: Grimsrud, Pioneer, Sunrise, Moses, Mhyre, Will-Moore and Lincoln. Pick-up is available starting at 11 a.m.