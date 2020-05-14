Grocery shoppers go from spending to saving

When the coronavirus first hit, people began panic-buying at grocery stores, scooping up toilet paper and sanitizers.

There's now been a shift in how people are spending their money.

At the start of the pandemic, grocery store managers say people were buying in bulk to prepare for the uncertainty ahead. Now, customers seem to be trying to save money by buying only the necessities.

Customers say they're trying to be conscious of their spending.

"The money's tight right now for everybody. A lot of people are working from home from home right now. Maybe they're not recieving full pay because they're not working 40 to 60 hours a week or whatever their job entails," said Streeter Resident Lacey Kreft.

Grocery store management says they've noticed a shift in spending.

"When this all started, we saw a lot more bulk purchases," said Bisman Community Food Co-op General Manager Carmen Hoffner.

As the pandemic progresses, shopping has evolved.

"It's changed a little bit here less of those bulk staple items," Hoffner said.

Hoffner says she suspects this purchase pattern will continue.

"People are going to have to start saving money where they can, especially if they're not able to work at this time," she said.

However, management says a few items are still flying off the shelves.

"More of the fresh I would say. Of course, right now we've got a lot of local coming in produce wise. So, people are loving that. The meat has stayed steady as well," Hoffner said.

Hoffner says issues with meat processors have played a part in its availability.

While there has been a shift from hording to penny pinching, managers at the Bisman Food Co-op say their sales have remained steady.

