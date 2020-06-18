Great Tomato Festival canceled for 2020

After more than 30 years without interruption, the Great Tomato Festival will not be taking place this year.

Organizers say they have decided to cancel this year's event due to COVID-19

In lieu of the event, beneficiaries will be holding online events and auctions.

For more information you can go to The Taube Museum of Art and Minot Symphony Orchestra websites to find out how you can support them.

Organizers say they are looking forward to seeing everyone again when the time is ripe.

