Great Plains Food Bank is distributing food boxes to those in need

Great Plains Food Bank leaders say they're helping with food distribution for the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The giveaway is a part of the federal government's Families First Coronavirus Response Act as a way to support farmers struggling with surplus food product and people in need.

Great Plains Food Bank Leaders said the USDA is making up to $3 billion available to buy fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat from farmers to distribute them to those in need through the food bank and other nonprofits.

There are food box pick up locations across North Dakota including Dickinson, Bismarck and Williston.

Food will be given out on specific days and times for each city.

Every family that pulls up to the site will get a box of produce.

Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said, "We need to be there for our North Dakota families so they can put food on the table and this is one great way to do that and also make sure that our farmers are getting paid for all of their products."

Since the pandemic spread across the country, the Great Plains Food Bank leaders say they have seen a 44% increase in need from its network of partner food pantries.

The program is free and there are no income guidelines for getting food assistance.

Here is a full list of pick up location and times:

Belcourt

Each Monday in June (June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

Turtle Mountain Community Middle School (parking lot)

1330 Braves Boulevard

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mandan

June 2, 16, 30

Mandan Middle School (parking lot)

2901 12th Avenue Northwest

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bismarck

June 2, 16, 30

Kirkwood Mall (parking lot off of 3rd street)

706 Kirkwood Mall

3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Devils Lake

June 3, 17

Joe Roller football field/Quentin Burdick Sporting Arena (parking lot)

501 16th Street Northwest

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Grand Forks

June 3, 17

Ralph Engelstad Arena (north parking lot)

1 Ralph Engelstad Arena Drive

4 - 7 p.m.

Fargo

June 4, 18

FARGODOME (parking lots E and F, west of building)

1800 North University Drive

3-6 p.m.

Valley City

June 9, 23

Epworth United Methodist Church (parking lot)

680 8th Avenue Southwest

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jamestown

June 9, 23

Jamestown Civic Center (parking lot)

212 3rd Avenue Northeast

3-6 p.m.

Dickinson

June 11, 25

Biesiot Activities Center (parking lot)

398 State Avenue

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Williston

June 11, 25

Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds (parking lot)

519 53rd Street East

5-7:30 p.m.

Moorhead

June 11, 25

Probstfield Center for Education (parking lot)

2410 14th Street South

3-6 p.m.

Minot

June 12, 26

Minot State University Dome (north parking lot)

11th Avenue Northwest

10 a.m. 2 p.m.

