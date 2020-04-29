Great American Bike Race is still Accepting Donations

The Great American Bike Race took place over the weekend.

The virtual event only raise a little over half of the goal of $400,000.

Despite the race coming up short of donations, the Sanford Health Foundation is asking people to continue to donate in order to reach the goal.

The race raised just under $220,000 this weekend, had 677 participants and 95 teams who came together virtually to raise money for children who suffer from cerebral palsy and families to pay for expenses insurance does not cover.

Sanford Health Foundation’s Executive Director Sara Haugen said: "At the end of the day we're still a long ways away from our fundraising goal but, we're so proud and so happy with the way the community engaged with us in such a difficult time for everybody financially."

One hundred percent of every dollar raised supports kids and young adults with cerebral palsy and other conditions permanently affecting development.

If you would like to donate you can do so at: gabr.sanfordhealth.org