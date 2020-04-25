Great American Bike Race 2020 virtual fundraiser

The Great American Bike Race continued with its fundraiser today but switched to a 100 percent virtual platform. Participants pedaled from home and sent in videos to the Facebook event page.

And although Legacy high school's parking lot was mostly empty, compared to last years event, that didn't stop GABR founder Dr. Kevin Murphy from coming out to continue the water bucket dump tradition. He says although its a somber year, technology can help for future GABR events.

"This year is teaching us quite a bit about how to, you know, expand GABR on to the digital footprint on to the computer and next year we'll have a physical, on-site race," said Dr. Murphy.

94 teams and more than 650 people participated. At last check, GABR 2020 has raised more than $208,000 of its $400,000 dollar goal. Donations are still accepted year-round through the Sanford Health Foundation website.