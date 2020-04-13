Grant for restaurant employees impacted by COVID-19

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation has created the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help struggling employees.

According to the National Restaurant Association's most recent stats from 2018, every dollar spent in North Dakota's table service segment contributes $1.67 to the state economy. As the impacts of COVID-19 cause closures and layoffs across the state, our economy is simultaneously taking a hit.

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to ease the blow restaurant employees are enduring.

The fund offers $500 grants to restaurant industry employees who have seen a decrease in wages or loss of employment due to COVID-19.

Local restaurant owners say employees are struggling right now.

"I think it would definitely benefit them. We are not as busy as we were when we first opened. We've had to cut their shifts early. They're ones that want to work," said Dawn Hager, co-owner of Balancing Goat Coffee Company in Mandan.

To qualify, employees must have worked part or full time in the restaurant industry for 90 days in the past year, have received their primary income from the restaurant industry, have experienced decreased wage or lost their job on or after March 10 of this year, live in the U.S. and be an adult.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis to people who meet the eligibility criteria.

To apply or donate to the fund, you can visit rerf.us.

