Grant awarded to Renville County Sheriff's Office for new personnel

A federal grant aimed at investing in personnel in rural police and Sheriff's departments could mean changes to local communities.

A grant of more than $200,000 given to the Renville County Sheriff's Office to support the hiring of additional law enforcement officers has sparked early discussions on how that money could be used.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office is one of four agencies throughout the state receiving the grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program (COPS).

Sheriff Roger Hutchinson said that as of now, it is not set in stone as to whether the money will be used for a school resource officer.

"I would love to be able to spend that money to hire someone and have them trained as an SRO and get them in the schools. The process to do that obviously is getting the buy in from the school from the school board from the parents, from the students and that's what we're going to work on doing,” said Hutchinson.

Glenburn Public School would be one of the schools to benefit if the grant is used to staff an SRO.

Superintendent Larry Derr said the school board has discussed the issue.

“We've talked about it. We haven't officially made that decision yet. We talked in march with Sherriff Hutchinson he came and presented to our board and they tabled it. Just with COVID going on and we wanted to see if they got the grant. So we will be revisiting it," said Derr.

The next Glenburn School Board meeting is scheduled for July 20 where the they will likely take up the topic again.

Hutchinson says the funds may also be used to potentially fill other positions in the department instead of going towards an SRO.

