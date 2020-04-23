Grant approved for study in railway expansion in Minot

Minot city leaders have approved funding for study on expanding rail shipping in the area.

The state Department of Transportation and the Minot Area Development Corporation won a "CRISI" grant of roughly $400,000 in federal money.

The money must be matched locally.

The finances will be used to fund a study on expanding railway access.

The Minot Chamber of Commerce president, John MacMartin, said the study will do the environmental work and a preliminary engineering survey of land near the west side of AGT Foods USA to extend the tracks farther north.

“It will set the community up to be able to apply for a build grant in the future, to continue the extension of those tracks to make us completely viable,” MacMartin said.

Acting City Manager and Finance Director David Lakefield said the money for the study will come from sales tax.

