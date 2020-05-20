Grand Theatres in Bismarck reopening

Grand Theatres in Bismarck opens this weekend in accordance with North Dakota Safety guidelines.

Grand Theatres will have its employees wearing gloves and masks and has reduced all theater seating capacity to 20%.

All guest will have their temperature taken at the door.

Show times are staggered to allow for cleaning in between movies and six feet markers have been placed in the lobby so guests remain spaced out.

Grand Theatres Manager Russell Fix said, "We're taking every precaution we can and even going above and beyond what's expected because we want people to feel comfortable when they come back to the theater."

Hand sanitizer was placed throughout the theater and plexiglass shields have been installed at the concession stands.

Fix said classics and movies released before the pandemic will be shown until new films start being released.

