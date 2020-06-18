Grand Theatre to show old movies for free

Williston’s Grand Theatre is opening back up this week. Starting Friday, they’ll be showing ten different older movies for free.

Williston’s only movie theater has been closed since March 19. Employees are busy getting five auditoriums at the south theater ready to show movies every thirty minutes from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Grand Theatre Owner Ryan Agnes said: “Now we should have new releases within a month or so. The free movies will get people used to coming back to movies.”

You’ll be able to see films like Back to the Future, The Goonies, Secret Life of Pets and Bridesmaids.

Williston Resident Anna Scallon said, “I just think that’s fun, some old movies, especially. I love going to the movies, it’s one of my favorite past-times. It’s something me and my family always do together, so yeah I’m really excited they’re opening.”

People who go to movies are now asked to space out in the theaters, and there will be only 50% occupancy. Concessions will be open, and employees will be cleaning high-contact areas.

Ryan Agnes says the theater will be open seven days a week. If you’d like to get the full list of movies and showtimes, go to the Grand Theater Facebook page or willistonmovies.com.