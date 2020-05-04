Graduation decisions during COVID-19 pandemic

The school year is coming to a close, and though students won't return to physical classes, school districts are trying to decide how to handle graduations.

Scholars can expect a different type of graduation this year.

Bismarck Public school discussed ceremony options which could include a smaller, in-person graduation at the Community Bowl or a drive in graduation outside of a school or other local facility where students could walk across a stage but parents or family members would stay in their cars and view or hear the ceremony on a big screen and radio channel.

"It is the desire of all to have a graduation ceremony, May 24 the regular schedule time and place however this is not possible at this time," said BPS Superintendent, Jason Hornbacher.

Dickinson public school leaders announced they'll have an in person graduation on May 24 at Dickinson State University's Henry Biesiot activities center.

More details about it will come next week.

For more information about your students' graduation you can reach out to their school district.