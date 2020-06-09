Governor race: Burgum wins Republican nomination

Gov. Doug Burgum has won his primary for the Republican nomination in his bid for reelection.

Burgum announced his run for reelection in October 2019. In a campaign announcement video, Burgum said, "North Dakota is heading in the right direction. Jobs are up, wages are up, employment is down, and young people are staying."

While Burgum may have won, he has found himself in hot water in recent months.

There were protests outside the Capitol calling for the Governor's Business Closure Executive Orders to end. Some legislators sent a letter to his office making similar requests; one even said he would open his barbershop with or without the governor's permission.

Burgum also received criticism from his own party because of his donations of millions of dollars to a PAC making campaign ads against members of his own party.

His only challenger for the nomination was Larimore's Michael Coachman, who argued that the governor's Executive Orders infringed on people's Constitutional rights.

Burgum will run against the Democratic Candidate Shelley Lenz, a veterinarian from Dickinson and Libertarian candidate DuWayne Hendrickson.

Governor Burgum issued the below statement:

“First Lady Kathryn Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and I are filled with gratitude for the people of North Dakota.

Through these past several weeks, our state and our nation have faced tremendous challenges. But in times like these, we continue to be inspired by North Dakotans who care deeply about this place and our neighbors.

Since taking office in December 2016 – we have faced many challenges as a state. We peacefully resolved the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, revitalized our economy, and reinvented government to reduce spending and improve outcomes.

North Dakota is headed in the right direction – and together we are confronting new challenges.

In this year alone, we’ve battled against a global pandemic, economic collapse, and civil unrest. Just as we are reopening our economy and readjusting our lives, we must also now come together in conversation about race and justice in America.

As we move forward together, it is our mission to work hard on behalf of every North Dakotan in our state. We strive to create a future filled with opportunity for all.

Lt. Governor Brent Sanford and I look forward to earning your support in November. If we earn the opportunity to serve again, we will continue our mission to work together to help North Dakota reach its full potential.”

