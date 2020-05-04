Governor Burgum: '5,000 samples backlogged'

The supplies they ran short on were more on the data testing side of things rather than the data collection sides of things.

They were missing what are called deep well plates which are essentially trays where the samples are tested.

For those who wonder why samples couldn't be collected despite the testing side being the issue rather than the collection side, that is because the state already has a 5,000 sample backlog. But the governor and the Department of Health believe they will get what they need to catch up on testing by tomorrow.

"In normal times, supply chain management can be challenging, but now when we're competing against all other 50 states, you've got FEMA, other federal agencies trying to move supplies around to hotspots, of which we're not,” said Gov. Burgum.

The governor said he wanted to make data driven decisions. However, with schools closing and businesses reopening in the same weekend. The concern then becomes if this holds in data could affect or delay more reopening plans. While the governor said that's this will not affect further plans, even saying that it won't affect the testing strategy either. Going on to say that he is still asking individuals to get tested when they want to.

"Testing is part of the key, when we think ahead to the fall, when we think about schools and universities, when we think about activities, we think about long-term care, when we think about manufacturing, testing is the key so we still have a lot of work to do to make sure that we can stay safe, even though we're faring really well,” said Gov. Burgum.

As for the 5,000 tests that are backlog, the governor said that these samples are in a stable condition, and up to 2,000 of them can be frozen to extend their lifetime.

Some of the Governor’s adversaries are more critical.

"North Dakotans have been promised that sufficient testing would be available and testing is a benchmark for a "Smart North Dakota Restart". We are asking what happened. What is the plan for ensuring that we have the testing supplies that we need? People returning to work and the public at large deserve leadership and transparency,” said Democratic Candidate for Governor, Shelley Lenz.