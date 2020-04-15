Businesses closures extended to April 30 against legislators' wishes

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said the point of the business closures was to avoid overwhelming the state's health system, and he said that through the various planning stages that they've undergone, the state is prepared for any kind of surge. Even a second one, if it happens. However, he did ultimately decide to extend those business closures until April 30.

“We're in the business not of either or, when we're leading a state like this, we're in the business of ‘and’. And we don't have the luxury of the ‘or’. So we have to find out how to do two things at the same time, and that's going to involve all of us, figuring out new ways to operate in a world where we have a pandemic for which presently there is no cure,” Burgum said.

The governor said that we are on the right track, but not at a point where we can start reopening the state's economy. However, he did say that he’s optimistic about the May 1 deadline; adding that it is contingent on a few items, including expanded testing as well as increased data in the next 10 days. However, he did add that plans can change.

“We've talked all along about how we might be starting to enter into a point where the curve would increase. We don't know again, because of the light numbers of the Easter holiday, and we'll know more when we get that backlog cleared, but it is possible that curve is starting to climb,” Burgum said.

Leading up to the decision, the governor received a letter from 14 state Republican legislators requesting that he avoid expanding these shutdowns.

Writing in part, “while these executive orders may have been issued with honorable intentions, they have resulted in immeasurable social and economic harm to families and businesses of all sizes.”

Signers include:

Representatives: Dan Ruby (District 38), Larry Bellew (38), Rick Becker (7), Tom Kading (45), Luke Simons (36), Aaron McWilliams (20), Bob Paulson (3), Jeff Hoverson (3), Sebastian Ertelt (26), Kathy Skroch (26), Jeff Magrum (28), Matthew Ruby (40), and Nathan Toman (34)

Senator Pro-Tempore Oley Larsen

They also noted that there is possibility of the governor being sued by the state legislature and a possibility of the executive order powers being adjusted during the next session. The governor says that he’s not worried about that and believe that he is on solid legal ground.