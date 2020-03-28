BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. Saturday with State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, head of the Department of Emergency Services, to discuss steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Gov. Burgum to hold press briefing at 4 p.m.
Posted: Sat 3:49 PM, Mar 28, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. Saturday with State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, head of the Department of Emergency Services, to discuss steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.