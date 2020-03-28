Gov. Burgum to hold press briefing at 4 p.m.

Posted:

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. Saturday with State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, head of the Department of Emergency Services, to discuss steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

 