Gov. Burgum signs a pair of executive orders Friday

The governor signed a pair of executive orders Friday, following the first North Dakota death to coronavirus.

First one is an expansion of an earlier one: the dining-in restaurants and bars closures. That is now expanding to a personal care providers. Places like hair salons massage parlors, things like that, those will be shut down effective midnight Friday night.

“I imagine this will create a mad rush to get a haircut tonight. Instead of having a bad hair day, you might have a bad hair week. But again, please exercise judgement tonight,” Burgum said.

April 6 is the deadline on that one and could go on further. On April 6, they will reevaluate the situation and decide whether or not to expand those business closures for the time being.

The second executive order involves unemployment taxes which employers won't be required to file in this quarter; giving them more cash on hand as they struggle through this time.

“We know that employers are struggling just like employees. But when it’s over, we need those employers to be able to get back on their feet, provide jobs, and get the economy rolling again,” Burgum said.

The governor also addressed rumors as to whether or not North Dakota would be shutting down its borders. There was pressure coming from both sides of the state both Montana and Minnesota ordering their own orders for people to seek shelter. Would North Dakota be next the governor giving an emphatic no? He did say that it is a useful tool at certain times for certain areas, but North Dakota just isn't at that point yet.

