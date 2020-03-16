Gov. Burgum says he won’t order business closures

Despite declaring a state of emergency just a few days ago, Gov. Doug Burgum has been slowly enacting his powers over the past week.

With other states like Illinois closing bars and restaurants, Burgum said at his news conference Sunday night that he will not use his powers to affect business hours.

Following the CDC's recommendation that all venues with more than 50 people be canceled, governors around the country have ordered stores to adjust hours and even close others.

"Businesses can make their own decisions based on the nature of their business, the type of their business, the hours of their business. The private sector can continue to make those decisions as many already have communicated to their customers and the people they serve,” said Burgum.

Burgum has, instead, been looking to expand the role of businesses during the pandemic; calling for public-private partnerships to help resolve the limiting testing and medical supplies this state and many others are facing.

Some stores in the Bismarck-Mandan area have already announced adjustments to hours, mostly to give overnight crews time to restock and clean.