Gov. Burgum responds to eviction moratorium request by nonprofits

Monday, we told you that multiple nonprofits got together and wrote a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum to ask for a temporary eviction moratorium and a freeze on foreclosures on residential property in the state.

The governor responded by saying stable housing is important and they will continue to define the problem and see where they can specifically provide relief.

Many North Dakotans are saying the response was not enough.

For many rent is due April 1st and this month some aren't able to make that payment because they've been out of work for weeks.

Many property management businesses have been working with their clients who have lost their jobs to work out payment plans and options for rent even if their client is behind on payments.

RJR Maintenance and Management’s Ben Pace said, " We believe that we need to work with the individuals that are possibly losing jobs and income regardless if they're past or prior owing. I think this is a very strange time for all."

The faith leaders are proposing that payment extensions be provided even after the eviction moratorium or freezes on foreclosures expire, allowing people to have 90 days to get back on their feet.

ND Human Rights Coalition’s Barry Nelson said, "Just because the emergency is over does not mean suddenly everybody is on their feet and ready to go. So it's allowing some flexibility for people to get their finances back in order to that they can begin paying off their rent. "

Faith leaders want people and the governor to know that they are not asking to erase rent, just a pause in payments for the time being.

Although the ND faith leaders did not send a call to action letter to the governor they are urging people in the community to call Governor Burgum's office at 701-328-2200.