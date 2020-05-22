Gov. Burgum requests presidential major disaster declaration for spring flooding damage

Widespread flooding has caused roughly $40 million in damages to roads and infrastructure across the state, Gov. Doug Burgum requested a presidential major disaster declaration Friday.

Burgum requested President Donald Trump declare a major disaster for the period of March 2 to April 25. The request involves 21 North Dakota counties.

“River and overland flooding this spring caused significant damage to roads, bridges and culverts in North Dakota counties that were already heavily burdened by recovery costs from significant spring and fall flooding last year,” Burgum said. “We appreciate the Trump administration considering our request and are grateful for everyone who worked with our Department of Emergency Services to compile data and make the case for federal assistance to help local jurisdictions recover.”

If granted, the declaration would allow FEMA assistance to help the state pay for rebuilding costs.