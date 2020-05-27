Gov. Burgum releases statement on Grand Forks police officer killed in the line of duty

Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement after a Grand Forks Police Department officer was fatally shot Wednesday while responding to a shooting incident at an apartment building.

“Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the Grand Forks police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice today in the line of duty. We ask all North Dakotans to pray for his loved ones, for the recovery of the injured deputy and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers.

“This is a tragic reminder of the risk our brave men and women in uniform face every day when they put on the badge to protect our communities. We’re deeply grateful for the officers and deputies whose swift action prevented further loss of life, and we join the Grand Forks Police Department, Chief Mark Nelson and the entire law enforcement community in mourning this devastating loss.”

