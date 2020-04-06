Gov. Burgum orders self-quarantines

Federal officials are warning that this could be the worst week as far as handling the coronavirus.

North Dakota's numbers continue to climb, but our peak is still at least a few weeks out, according to state officials.

Now how is North Dakota staying ahead of this peak? Well, the governor said it's time to focus on the social aspects.

"Someone's ill, you want to come and visit them; that's what we've always done. And again, part of that culture we want to resist, because that culture doesn't match up with how rapidly this virus can spread. And how contagious this virus is and how this is deadly,” Burgum said.

To back this up, the governor signed two executive orders Monday; the first one involving self-quarantines. For individuals who are tested positive for the coronavirus, they are ordered to stay-at-home for at least 14 days. Not only that, but individuals who live with someone with a positive test result are also under that same order; 14 days after the test.

"Self-quarantining of those people who test positive and those who are in direct contact with those people who test positive, is the least restrictive and most practical and most effective way of separating individuals who are known to be contagious or exposed to COVID-19, and it's the most effective way to protect those that are unexposed, susceptible or vulnerable individuals,” Burgum said.

The second executive order involves long term care facilities and visitations, which the government will be banning at least for the time being.

The governor did make an exception for end of life circumstances. Digital communication as well as letters are still more than one at these facilities, but visitations are banned for non-essential workers.

Now for many a run the state, these policies were already in place or already strong recommendations from the DOH: Self quarantine after positive test results and many long-term care facilities already had their own policies in place banning visitations weeks ago. But now these orders carried the weight of law a class B misdemeanor.

