Gov. Burgum goes to Washington

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., traveled to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump. The discussion was the relationship between the federal government and North Dakota as we all deal with the pandemic.

The governor wanted to show what he calls are the successes of state's handling of the pandemic.

"We want to talk about the future together, because we know that we need to have a strong economy. And with that we can save both lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said.

However, while the White House has been giving regular guidance for states in many aspects of containing the virus, Burgum had regularly said that governors were going to make their own decisions.

"Some governors, maybe for partisan reasons, don't want to have their states open. And maybe some of them shouldn't open quite yet. They're not ready. They've been through a lot and they're not quite ready,” Trump said.

Despite Burgum regularly citing the White House's guidance for reopening the state's economy, North Dakota went against one element that most other reopened state did as well: have decreasing positive rates for 14 consecutive days.

"Our 14 day positive rate has been trending way down; at half at what it was. Started at 6%; now it's at 2.3% earlier this week. And we're totally prepared to handle the opening up that we're doing,” Burgum said.

And while the 14-day rolling average had been decreasing for the suggested time until the day of the meeting, but the state's daily positive rate has been trending up since April 23.

Amongst the other topics were reopening of larger venues like sports stadiums, which gave the governor an opportunity to mention the North Dakota State University football team there many, many championships.

