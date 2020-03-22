Gov. Burgum announces school district have until April 1 to launch new learning platforms

Governor Doug Burgum said at a press conference Sunday that school districts across the state have until March 27th to submit plans to the state on how to move forward with educational plans.

Burgum said he expects schools to resume on April 1st. If schools do not launch plans on April 1st, they will be expected to make up additional days at the end of the school year.

With a new executive order, the state will waive a total of 12 school days because of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional, Gov. Burgum said after a difficult call with tribal leaders, all casinos will be closed to protect the health and safety. Casinos are a major source of employment and funding the tribes.