Number of ND COVID-19 cases increases to 30

Gov. Doug Burgum announced at a press conference Sunday that the number of ND COVID-19 cases increases to 2 additional cases Sunday. The total number of cases is 30 in North Dakota.

A woman in her 30's in Burleigh County from travel and a man in his 40's in Pierce County with known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1355 – Total Tested (+173 individuals from yesterday)

1325 – Negative (+171 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Positive (+2 individual from yesterday)

4 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in. Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.