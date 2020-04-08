Gov. Burgum, ND Department of Health launch Care19 app

Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health launched a new app Tuesday they hope will slow the spread of coronavirus.

Those who download the Care 19 app will receive a random ID number and allow the service to track their location when they leave the house.

“This is going to help us again, have the data, that will help us maintain an approach where we can use a rifle and not the shotgun, because we'll be able to perhaps show the data, how the individual responsibility approach we're taking in North Dakota is actually working better,” says Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

While using the app, you can categorize your trips into groups, like going to work or to the grocery store.

This data will help the state decipher whether you've been in contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 5:35 p.m., more than 800 people have already registered.

