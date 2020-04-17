Golfers hit the links to kick off season at Minot Country Club

The Minot Country Club had a busy opening day with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Taking the necessary steps to golf safely during a pandemic is something new for Minot Country Club.

“It's definitely a lot different. The most different opening we've ever had with keeping everything clean,” said Andy Schmitz, PGA, the club pro.

Tee times were booked solid Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Today's probably a little busier than what we would expect on opening day. I think people are pretty tired of sitting around the house and itching to get outside,” said Schmitz.

Staff urge people to use separate carts, but see ways that they can share if they feel comfortable.

“We have families here that are obviously around each other all day, so we're allowing them to ride together. We do have a lot of members who are still at work. Members who are playing with fellow employees or other members who they have been around. We're going to allow them to ride together,” said Schmitz.

Staff is constantly cleaning, including after every time a cart is used.

