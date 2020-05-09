Going the extra mile

Thousands of runners were supposed to be in Fargo this weekend for the annual Fargo Marathon. But, like so many events, that race has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Two Bismarck runners still wanted to run today, so they decided to hold their own half marathon around Blue Lake near Mercer this morning.

Family and friends cheered on Kylie Blanchard and Stacy Krumwiede, the only two runners in the race.

"As we continued we didn't want to stop running and so with being able to be out on the lake here. We kind of figured we'd have plenty of space to find a half marathon route," said organizer, Kylie Blanchard.

Blanchard and Krumwiede tied for first, finishing the race in two hours and 19 minutes. The Fargo Marathon is re-scheduled to August 24th-29th. As for the Mercer half-marathon, organizers said they had so much fun, it might become a yearly event for the community.