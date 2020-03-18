Global stocks sink after Trump promises coronavirus aid

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have sunk in a third day of wild price swings after President Donald Trump promised to prop up the U.S. economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange listen to President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference Tuesday in New York. Stocks are adding sharply to their gains on Wall Street after the president and his team announced more measures to combat the cornoavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The White House’s proposal could approach $1 trillion.

Markets in London and Frankfurt opened down more than 3% and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed lower.

Investors increasingly see a U.S. recession as likely if not already here, despite plans for stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s moves to soothe markets.

Analysts say the measures are a good start but investors need to see the number of infections slow before markets can find a bottom.

