Girl Scouts cookie season affected by COVID-19

You may have noticed a lack of girl scout cookie booths. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the organization had to close booths down.

Girl scout groups across the country had to find different ways to sell cookies this season.

Many girl scouts have had to rely on online sales through their individual scout pages to meet their goals.

Local Girl Scout Kaidence Unruh has adopted a new practice which she calls "Porch dropping" to deliver cookies and stay safe.

"If they order stuff, we do deliver it in person. But we set it in front of their doors but then we back up to keep social distancing,” Kaidence said.

Cookies are still on sale though the digital cookie sites for individual scouts through March 31.

If you'd like to support girl scouts but don't have access to a site, you can reach out to the local council at help@gsdakotahorizons.org or call their toll-free number (800) 666-2141.