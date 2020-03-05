Girl Scout cookie sales are in full-swing to the delight of cookie lovers everywhere.

The Cookie Program is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Girl Scouts and they've been out in force selling at local stores, churches and schools.

Dakota Horizons Troop #10088 were at a local hardware store Thursday selling the beloved treats. Not only is the program perfect for raising money, but it also helps the young ladies develop life-long communication and money management skills.

Troop member Kourtnee Johnson has been in Girl Scouts for four years and says she's grown a lot as a person thanks to the program.

"I really want to try to not get nervous talking around people because I think it will help me in life if I overcame that fear and I feel like it helps me become a better person, especially with my money managing and handling money and counting money, I think that's a really great thing that it helps with," Johnson said.

Cookie sales run through March 23. You can use the Cookie Finder app on your Android or IOS device to locate cookies near you.