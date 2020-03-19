Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know

Never miss breaking news: Follow these easy tips to receive breaking news and severe weather information as it happens.

Subscribe to push alerts

On our news app - navigate to Notification Preferences under Settings.

Receive Facebook Live notifications

From our Facebook page, click the three dots beneath the cover photo. Click/tap Follow Settings. Under Video, click/tap the right-handed button (it was say Highlights or Off if you aren’t already receiving all notifications). Click/tap All Notifications.

Prioritize us in your Facebook News Feed