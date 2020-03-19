Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know
Published: Mar. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
Never miss breaking news: Follow these easy tips to receive breaking news and severe weather information as it happens.
Subscribe to push alerts
On our news app - navigate to Notification Preferences under Settings.
Receive Facebook Live notifications
- From our Facebook page, click the three dots beneath the cover photo.
- Click/tap Follow Settings.
- Under Video, click/tap the right-handed button (it was say Highlights or Off if you aren’t already receiving all notifications).
- Click/tap All Notifications.
Prioritize us in your Facebook News Feed
- From our Facebook page, click the three dots beneath the cover photo.
- Click/tap Follow Settings.
- Under News Feed, click/tap the right-handed button (it was say Default or Off if you aren’t already receiving all notifications).
- Click/tap All Notifications.