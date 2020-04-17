Gateway Pharmacy adjusts to COVID-19

Since pharmacies are considered, essential they will remain open. However, the trip going into the pharmacy may be dangerous for those who are elderly or immunocompromised.

Pharmaceutical companies are coming up with plans to combat this issue.

Implementing solutions like curbside pickup and mail-out delivery are just a few of the ways Gateway Pharmacy is trying to fix the problem.

Gateway Pharmacy co-owner Brita Burdette normally conducts business from the inside of her building. Now she has moved their services outside.

Burdette said, "We've always done delivery, we've always done mail-outs now those things are being utilized more frequently so we do mail-outs within Bismarck, Mandan area."

Making the switch was an easy transition.

Burdette said, "Pretty seamless you know, we have two parking spots right out front for the patients that we didn't have before this whole COVID-19 situation, but the grocery store has you know, let us have those two spots that are clearly marked in all of the fronts you know of our locations."

The prescriptions mail-outs and deliveries are at no extra charge to Gateway Pharmacy customers.

If you are in need of medications and have concerns about pickup reach out to your pharmacy to see what options they have available for you.

