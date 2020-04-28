Gas price discrepancies in Bismarck

Experts say Bismarck is seeing unprecedented discrepancies in gas prices compared to the rest of the state at about 40 cents more per gallon.

Commodity market experts say Bismarck gas is dominated by corporate owners.

They say over the last several weeks, gas stations have been able to fill their tanks locally anywhere from as low as 60 cents to as high as 95 cents a gallon including delivery charges and state taxes.

Experts say this means Bismarck conglomerate profit margins have been in the 90 cents to $1.20 range. Whereas, area gas stations in other towns have been accepting less profit.

"Part of the argument is less traffic at the stores inside the gas stations along with at the pumps. But yet, the small independents have been working for less-- passing on a lot of the savings. We've just seen an inability of the corporate level structure in Bismarck and the few owners to give back on these profit margins," said Eugene Graner with Heartland Investor Services.

Graner says Bismarck stations used to work for a profit margin of about 25 to 40 cents a gallon before corporations took over.

