Garth Brooks drive-in concert is coming to The Red River Valley Fairgrounds

The Red River Valley Fair has announced that there will be a drive-up Garth Brooks concert at The Red River Valley Fair on Sat., June 27.

The tickets go on sale on Fri., June 19 on Ticketmaster.

Here is the announcing press release:

"The Red River Valley Fairgrounds will be hosting the Garth Brooks Drive-In concert on Saturday, June 27th.

Encore Live presents Garth Brooks a Drive-In concert experience will be Saturday, June 27th at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

‘We are extremely excited to be a part of the Garth Brooks Drive-In concert experience at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Garth Brooks puts on a great concert and we are looking forward to being a part of this new experience for everyone. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Fairgrounds for the concert while being safe with the guidelines in place,’ Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman said.

The concert, filmed exclusively for this event, will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Produced by Encore Live, the concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The exclusive concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 19th on Ticketmaster. Space is limited at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. More details will be released in the coming days."

